Residents rally in Escondido against ICE enforcement and HSI training contract

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents gathered on Ash Street and East Valley Parkway in Escondido to demand that city leaders push back against what they describe as escalating immigration enforcement in the community, as well as the federal government's use of city property for training.

Holding signs and chanting throughout the crowd, demonstrators voiced their opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's presence in Escondido.

Lisa Richards attended the rally because she is concerned about increased immigration enforcement playing out in Escondido.

"I just want people to stand up for for what you believe in show show up, show up and vote it's all I can say," Richards said.

Protesters are demanding that the city end a contract allowing ICE agents to use the city's shooting range for firearms training. The contract was signed in 2024 and renewed earlier this year for about $67,500, according to Escondido police.

Organizer Pam Albergo is against the police department allowing the federal government to use city property for training.

"The policies of the current administration are very destructive to all of us in our community, but mostly the most vulnerable," Albergo said.

Escondido Council Member Consuelo Martinez was also at the rally advocating for less ICE presence in the community.

"You just have to listen to your community. You just have to open your eyes to see that there is an impact in this community construction is slow right now. There's no workers, right? And children are suffering, families are suffering, and it's not right," Martinez said.

ABC 10News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about the protest and concern from residents. ABC 10News has not heard back, but in previous comments, ICE has said it will not comment on where officers train — but that its agents face death threats and an increase in assaults against them.

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