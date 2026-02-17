Rain sweeps through Carlsbad as roofer explains the importance of regular maintenance

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County is being blanketed with rain on Monday.

"It's really coming down here,” Martin Carr in Carlsbad said.

Carr is the owner of Roof Maxx of Carlsbad. ABC 10News caught up with the roofer on late Monday morning to discuss how these storms affect homeowners during a roof inspection.

"Obviously, it's too late today. But, as I'm looking around this neighborhood, I can see a lot of issues with the roof,” Carr said.

He said your roof work needs to get done before the rain rolls in.

"Ahead of any winter rainstorm or at any point in time, you should be maintaining your roof. You know, maintenance is important for anywhere in the home, but particularly for the roof,” Carr said. "Anything goes wrong with your roof, it damages everything internally, and remember, a leak can take two years to show in your roof, in your house."

While checking the roof overhead and its condition are incredibly important, Carr told ABC 10News it's not only important to inspect your roof before a storm, but also what's attached to it.

“Number one, look in your gutters, make sure they're clear, because they can back up,” Carr said. "If the water backs up, that can then cause a flood in the gutter and back up into the actual roof and go underneath the roof as well. So that could be the main issue, that if the gutters aren't draining, that water means it's going to pool."

But the rain is here, and if you are dealing with problems with leaks or any other roof problems, Carr said, call a pro.

"There's plenty of roofing companies that will come out and put a tarp over your roof and stop that,” Carr said.

In a nutshell, don’t get up on your roof yourself. It can be slippery and dangerous.

Carr also said you need to do your homework on what kind of work needs be done on your home.

"Roofing companies, most of them are very reputable and have good integrity. But I have heard some horror stories where, particularly senior citizens, they have a leak, and the roofers automatically tell them they need a new roof,” Carr said.

If you need work on your roof, he recommends asking around for bids.

"Rather than spend $20,000 to $30,000 on a roof, make sure you get 3 or 4 roofers out there to at least be able to give you the right advice on what you need to do with the roof,” Carr said.

