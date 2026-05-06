Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating after a chase ended with an officer-involved shooting in Poway Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 11 a.m.

The department said San Diego Police were involved in a pursuit that ended at Ted Williams Parkway and Pomerado Road.

At some point during the incident, an officer fired a gun. It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the shooting.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

