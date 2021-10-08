Police make arrest in Oceanside Transit Center shooting

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting at the Oceanside Transit Center that left a man injured last month.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, 38-year-old Brett Burgess is charged with a felony warrant for attempted murder in the shooting of a 31-year-old man.

It happened on Thursday, September 30 around 7:15 a.m. at the Transit Center on S. Tremont Street.

OPD says their officers were called to the scene in response to a reported shooting, and when they arrived, they found the 31-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left hand.

The victim was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and was listed in stable condition. Due to the police activity, the Transit Center was shut down. It was reopened by 9:40 a.m.

Police searched for the gunman that was tied to the shooting for a week. On Thursday, October 7, at about 8:45 a.m., authorities found Burgess and arrested him. Detectives say they also recovered the handgun that was used in the shooting.