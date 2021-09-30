Police search for gunman in Oceanside Transit Center shooting

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Police on Thursday morning launched a search for a man suspected of shooting another man at the Oceanside Transit Center, prompting a closure of the facility.

According to police, at around 7:15 a.m., officers were called to the Transit Center on S. Tremont Street in response to a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left hand, Oceanside Police said.

The victim was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Due to the police activity, the Transit Center was shut down. It was reopened by 9:40 a.m.

The suspected shooter was described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, with tattoos under each eye.

Police initially said the man was believed to be armed with a black semiautomatic firearm and was last seen carrying a gray and green or flannel plaid jacket.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Det. Weber with Oceanside Police’s Crimes of Violence Unit at 760-435-4619.