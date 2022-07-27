Passenger killed in Fallbrook plane crash identified

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities have identified the passenger killed when a vintage single-engine plane crashed into a nursery in Fallbrook Saturday afternoon.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified 77-year-old Howard Henry Rose of Chino as the sole passenger killed in the crash.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, after take-off from Fallbrook Airpark around 1:30 p.m., the plane “ascended to approximately 50 feet in elevation prior to its engine stalling.”

RELATED: Passenger killed, pilot critically injured in crash at Fallbrook nursery

“The plane descended to the nursery property adjacent to the airpark and skipped on the ground numerous times prior to crossing a berm and coming to a stop next to a greenhouse.”

That’s when authorities say a witness called 911 and assisted the pilot from the plane’s cockpit.

Firefighters were then able to move Rose out of the cockpit before he was pronounced dead. The pilot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Federal investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.