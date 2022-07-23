Passenger killed, pilot critically injured in crash at Fallbrook nursery

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - A passenger was killed and a pilot was critically injured Saturday in the crash of a single-engine, vintage military-style plane at a nursery less than a mile south of the county-owned Fallbrook Airpark, fire officials said.

The plane crashed at about 1:52 p.m. at Altman Plants nursery, 2575 Olive Hill Road, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The body of a back-seat passenger was being recovered from inside the plane, the captain said.

The pilot was taken to Palomar Hospital trauma center in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash, which also damaged some of the nursery's products.