Oceanside residents renew calls for safety on Lake Boulevard after a puppy was killed

For more than a decade, residents living along Lake Boulevard have raised concerns about speeding and dangerous driving conditions.

ABC 10News first began covering safety issues on the roadway in 2010 after a child known as Baby Izaiah was struck by a drunk driver, leaving him permanently disabled.

Since then, residents say crashes have continued, and with them, growing fears about safety along the busy stretch of road.

Last month, ABC 10News spoke with Oceanside resident Dakota Rambin, who shared concerns about speeding drivers near his home. At the time, Rambin said he took extra precautions to protect his four-month-old puppy, Camellia, including using a harness and closely monitoring her whenever she was outside.

"I don't want to take chances, so I'm doing everything I can," Rambin told ABC 10News.

Weeks later, those fears became reality.

According to Rambin, Camellia managed to escape from a playpen, get through a gate, and slip outside before an automatic door fully closed.

"She died instantly in the middle of the road," Rambin said.

Rambin says the puppy was struck by a vehicle on Lake Boulevard. He claims the driver did not stop after the collision.

Now, he is left driving past the location where it happened every day.

"I have to drive by the trail of blood to get to work and back," Rambin said through tears.

The latest tragedy comes amid longtime concerns about traffic safety along the corridor. Oceanside police told ABC 10News that more than 60,000 vehicles travel through the stretch of Lake Boulevard each week, with most drivers exceeding the posted speed limit.

Residents say the issue has affected countless people in the neighborhood over the years.

"So much tragedy has happened, especially on this road," Rambin said. "It's affected the lives of so many."

ABC 10News asked the City of Oceanside whether additional traffic safety improvements are planned for the area.

A city spokesperson said “There is a current and valid Engineering and Traffic Survey that supports the 30 mph prima facie speed limit that OPD uses for enforcement.

The current accident rate is below the statewide accident rate.

The City will continue to monitor the area and see if there are other solutions that can be explored.”

For Rambin, action cannot come soon enough.

"So many lives could be saved moving forward if there was something done on this road," he said.

Rambin told ABC 10News he does not plan to get another pet until safety conditions on Lake Boulevard improve.