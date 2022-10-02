Oceanside Police seek help to find missing 74-year-old man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Oceanside police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Edgar Cruz was last seen walking away from his home at 3200 Mission Cove Way, according to OPD.

Cruz is as being 5’7,” 150 lbs with black/grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a red zipper, jeans and blue Sketchers slip-on shoes.

If anyone finds or sees him, please call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.