(KGTV) — San Bernardino County authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man from Oceanside who disappeared at Joshua Tree National Park.

Joseph "Joey" John Alvarez Espinosa was last seen by a family member who dropped him off for a hike on Sunday, May 16, according to the National Park Service. Park staff were made aware that he may be in the park a week later and began their search that day. He is believed to be alone.

Espinosa was last seen about 30 miles east of Twentynine Palms on Highway 62, as he was walking south into the desert, NPS said.

He's described as a Hispanic male, standing 5'8" and weighing 300 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black tee shirt with "Matthew 4:4" on the back, black cargo pants, and black shoes. He was also carrying a canteen.

Authorities from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text NPS's investigation tip line at 760-401-3075. Rangers are asking anyone conducting a private search to stop so that areas are not disturbed during their investigation.