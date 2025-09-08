North County teen brings improv comedy shows to grandmother's retirement home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A 17-year-old North County teen is celebrating National Grandparents Day in a unique way — by bringing live improv comedy performances directly to his grandmother's retirement home.

Bailey Leeder has been performing improv shows at The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey since last year, ensuring his biggest fan, grandmother Miriam Cantor, never misses a performance.

"It's just not ideal for her to have to go that far to come see me perform, but I still wanna perform for her so I was like what if I just bring the performances to her," Leeder said.

The high school student lives 45 minutes away from his grandmother's retirement home, making it difficult for her to attend his regular school performances. So he decided to bring the show to her.

"Amazing. I was very proud. It was incredible because he's really good—and he enjoys it. And you can see that joy on him," Cantor said.

Since last year, Leeder and his friends have put on four shows at the retirement facility. The performances feature improv comedy that brings laughter not just to his grandmother, but to all the residents.

"Every time I look over, she's smiling and laughing along… and it just makes me really happy to see her happy at the performances," Leeder said.

Sometimes Cantor even participates in the shows herself.

"They asked if somebody wants to, and I said—I will. Very comfortable I was… we're very close," Cantor said.

Staff at The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey say these inter-generational performances benefit the entire community.

"The inter-generational activities are really important because it doesn't only allow the individual that is seeing his grandson here—but it brings joy to other members as well. At the end of the day, it's about being able to share those family values," said Mariano Perez, executive director of The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey.

The performances represent family values spanning multiple generations, connecting Bailey, his grandmother and a room full of new fans through comedy.

