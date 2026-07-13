New California law allows high-density housing near transit stops, sparking debate in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Senate Bill 79 is now law in California, allowing the construction of high-density and affordable housing near major transit stops — and in Escondido, the debate over what that means for the city's future is just beginning.

The law, which took effect July 1, permits multi-family housing ranging from 4 to 9 stories near major transit stops throughout the state. Under SB 79, developers are not required to build parking spaces near those transit stops. Supporters say the provision is designed to lower construction costs and encourage transit use.

Escondido resident Emily Marquez sees the impact the law would have near the Escondido Transit Center.

"It does change the character a bit, but it also brings in new people and new families, and Escondido has been seen as a place where it's a low-cost-of-living area," Marquez said.

Marquez is hopeful the bill will create more housing and resources near transit stops for families who want to live in Escondido.

"What matters most is bringing in these projects with discernment to make sure that we're building in a way that can be sustained for these families and make Escondido a place we want to be," Marquez said.

Escondido City Council Member Christian Garcia says he sees costs to the law.

"The biggest concerns that anyone has in San Diego County is traffic. And what we're looking at is we're gonna be looking at increased traffic," Garcia said.

Garcia also says that building housing near transit stops would change the city's visual character. For Garcia, "character" means Escondido's suburban feel — something he feels taller buildings would disrupt.

"Escondido has a certain plan in order to keep a character, and if we're looking at these high rises with no required parking, I think that we would be looking at something that's a lot more. That you would more likely see in downtown area like downtown San Diego or even LA," Garcia said.

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