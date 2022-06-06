Watch
Navy pilot killed in fighter jet crash in Southern California desert identified

The U.S. Navy
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jun 05, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A U.S. Navy pilot who was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed during a training mission in a Southern California desert Friday afternoon has been identified.

According to navy officials, Lt. Richard Bullock was flying a routine training mission around 2:30 p.m. on June 3 when his aircraft went down in a remote, unpopulated area near Trona.

Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 which is based at Naval Air Station Lemoore. Authorities say no civilians were harmed in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation and the scene is secured by Navy and local authorities while recovery efforts are ongoing.

The Navy says it mourns the tragic loss alongside the family, friends, and shipmates of Lt. Bullock.

