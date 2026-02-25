Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Navy Captain Royce E. Williams awarded the Medal of Honor during State of the Union address

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Navy Capt. Royce E. Williams, who lives in Escondido, was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor tonight during the President's State of the Union address.

Williams was recognized for his exceptional valor and heroism during the Korean War.

ABC 10News spoke with Williams recently about his daring 1952 battle, where he faced seven Soviet pilots alone. Williams shot down 4 of them before returning to his aircraft carrier.

The brave moment was classified for decades until 2002. Now, more than 20 years after the battle became public, Williams is receiving national recognition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

