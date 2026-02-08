Escondido war hero to get Medal of Honor, 73 years after classified dogfight

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An Escondido man will receive the Medal of Honor more than seven decades after his heroic actions during the Korean War.

Bravery, he wasn't allowed to discuss for decades.

“What was your reaction when you found out you'd be getting the Medal of Honor?”ABC 10News reporter Ava Kershner asked.

"Oh, I put it out of my mind because — can't talk about it. I thought that was forever," Royce Williams said.

Williams' bravest moment remained classified for decades.

In 1952, the war hero faced not one, two, or three Soviet pilots — but seven of them.

"I could see clearly because of their contrails that there were seven, and as they flew over me, I could see that they were MiG-15s," Williams said. "A superior fighter airplane."

The leader of Williams' fleet had a problem with the warning light on his fuel system.

He and the two other wingmen flew back.

It became a battle of one against seven.

"I was ready to fight in all aspects," Williams said. "I had a chance to shoot. And I was pretty good at it."

The dogfight lasted about 35 minutes.

Williams' Panther jet had 263 perforations, but he managed to shoot down four aircrafts before escaping back to the carrier.

What happened in the air that day was never properly recorded, and Williams was sworn to secrecy.

"He just finally just ran to get back and answer the call from Washington and made up a story," Williams said. "And it wasn't true, but that became the Navy history for many years."

The details were declassified in 2002.

Williams could finally tell his wife about his near-death dogfight from 50 years earlier.

“What was your wife's reaction?”

"Oh, Royce," Williams said in a disapproving tone.

Now, more than 20 years after the details became public, it’s time for national recognition.

Congressman Darrell Issa pushed for a Medal of Honor, saying, "What Royce did is — still to this day — the most unique U.S.-Soviet aerial combat dogfight in the history of the Cold War."

"About three days ago, I had a call from the president," Williams said. "And he said, I'm getting the Medal of Honor."

The date for the Medal of Honor ceremony has yet to be announced.

