More than 820 birds rescued from property in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 820 birds are in the care of County Animal Services after being recovered from a property in Valley Center Thursday.

According to County News Center, the agency was alerted by Riverside County that the animals were sick and not being properly cared for.

Officers visited the property on the 2800 block of Lilac Road after obtaining a warrant, spending roughly 12 hours removing the animals. They were then taken to the Bonita and Carlsbad animal shelters.

The county said ducks, geese, roosters, peacocks, pigeons, parrots, and "possibly additional species" were rescued.

“Responding to an operation of this size takes dedication and teamwork,” said Dr. Brie Sarvis, director and chief veterinarian.

"When we arrived, our officers found birds living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. Our staff and partners worked tirelessly to ensure these animals were safe, and we’re now focused on giving each one the care they need to recover.”

The animals are being evaluated by veterinarians. The San Diego Humane Society is also helping provide support.

The county says people can help by donating to the Animal Services Spirit Medical Fund.

Watch video from the rescue in the player below:

