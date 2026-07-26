Missing Carlsbad swimmer found dead, washed ashore

CARLSBAD, Calif (KGTV) — A missing swimmer was found dead, washed ashore 200 yards north of Lifeguard Hut Tower 28 in Carlsbad Sunday, according to California State Parks.

California State Parks confirmed the swimmer, 53, is the same person who was reported missing last night at around 7:04 p.m. near Tower 26 at South Carlsbad State Beach.

UPDATE: The body of the missing 53- year-old man has been recovered. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones. — USCG Southwest (@USCGSouthwest) July 26, 2026

A water search was conducted and ended at around 8:05 p.m. due to the darkness.

The body was recovered around noon Sunday.