Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Missing Carlsbad swimmer found dead, washed ashore

high surf.jpg
Karyna Rodriguez, KGTV
High surf at Carlsbad City Beach Monday Oct. 11
high surf.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CARLSBAD, Calif (KGTV) — A missing swimmer was found dead, washed ashore 200 yards north of Lifeguard Hut Tower 28 in Carlsbad Sunday, according to California State Parks.

California State Parks confirmed the swimmer, 53, is the same person who was reported missing last night at around 7:04 p.m. near Tower 26 at South Carlsbad State Beach.

A water search was conducted and ended at around 8:05 p.m. due to the darkness.

The body was recovered around noon Sunday.

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV

ABC 10News Leadership