MiraCosta College welcomes new superintendent and $70 million student hub

MiraCosta College has a new superintendent and a new $70 million campus hub.

Both are ushering in a new era for the Oceanside school.

Four aging student centers have been replaced by the OC-30 Courtyard, a $69.4 million project that transformed the heart of the campus. The new facility is opening alongside the arrival of Dr. Lennor Johnson, the college's newest superintendent and president.

Johnson said education was never part of his original plan.

"Had no plans of working in education," he laughed.

His path began when he took a job as an admissions advisor at a college. The experience changed everything.

"And I just want to make sure I walk other other students through that process and, and that's where I found my passion because I end up helping so many students in that role that I, I knew that this is my passion that I'll be doing the rest of my, my career," said Johnson.

Before his nearly 30-year career in education, Johnson served four years in the Marine Corps.

A chapter that brought him from the Midwest to Oceanside for the first time.

"That was my first time in California. And I fell in love with the community."

That connection to the community stayed with him as he set his sights on MiraCosta College.

"The staff and the faculty are so committed to student to student success. MiraCosta, to my knowledge, was the founders of the Academic Senate."

As the college's first African American superintendent, Johnson said the distinction is not what he wants to lead with.

"I don't wanna be the, the, the African American president. I wanna be the, the best president that can serve the district and at, at the end of the day that's my focus."

