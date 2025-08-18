Mira Mesa organization needs $75K for fireworks next year

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents in Mira Mesa are hoping to celebrate America's 250th birthday with fireworks on the actual Fourth of July next year, but funding challenges may keep the community celebration on July 3.

The Mira Mesa Independence Day fireworks display at the local baseball field has been a longstanding tradition for families who gather to watch the celebration.

"My parents were really involved in the community in the '70s. I was born in the '80s, so as far as I can remember, I've been attending the fireworks show," Nick Yates, Mira Mesa resident, said.

For many families, the annual event is about more than just a spectacle in the sky. From lining up early to finding the perfect spot, residents bring barbecues and canopies to create lasting memories.

"It's getting the family together, getting friends that are like family that become like family to all gather together," Yates said.

However, keeping this tradition alive has become increasingly expensive, according to Michael Spencer, president of Scripps Mesa Fireworks.

"Traditionally, the show averages about $30,000. This year, because of the 250th anniversary of the United States, we're going for it. We're going $75,000," Spencer said.

Spencer explained that they want to bring back the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th instead of July 3rd, but that will cost more since they hire professional pyrotechnicians.

"Every local community that has fireworks, you're gonna find that it's not the city that puts on the fireworks and pays for it. It's your local, it's the local residents, local businesses," Spencer said.

So far, only a fraction of the needed funds has been raised. Without additional community support, the show may remain scheduled for July 3 instead of Independence Day itself.

"America's birthday was on July 4, and so there's nothing like celebrating your birthday on the actual day," Yates said. "It'd be great to spend our 250th birthday as a country all together on our actual birthday."

For information on how to donate, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.