Marine killed in Oceanside crash identified

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner has identified the 20-year-old Marine killed in an Oceanside crash earlier this month.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Julianna Morgan Combs was killed when her Nissan sedan veered off the road and down an embankment along Interstate 5 and Oceanside Boulevard on February 8 around 6:15 a.m. She died at the scene.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing issued a statement following the news. Read the statement below:

We can confirm that a 3rd MAW Marine was found deceased following a single-vehicle accident on I-5 Northbound near Oceanside Boulevard. We are conducting an investigation and supporting the local authorities in doing so as well. We take all loss of life very seriously and extend our deepest condolences to those affected.





CHP officials stated, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the cause of this traffic collision.”