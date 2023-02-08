Man, 20, killed in rollover crash off I-5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A young man died Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in Oceanside, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP officials said the fatal, single-vehicle wreck occurred at 6:15 a.m. off the northbound side of Interstate 5, near Oceanside Boulevard.
According to the CHP, a green Nissan Altima was in the No. 3 lane when -- for unknown reasons – the driver “veered across the northbound lanes of traffic, down an embankment and rolled over.”
Emergency personnel responded to the incident, and despite life-saving efforts, the 20-year-old male victim died at the scene.
The driver was not identified.
CHP officials stated, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the cause of this traffic collision.”
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CHP’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.