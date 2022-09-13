Man wanted for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of finding a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's three-year-old son and damaging her car in northern San Diego County Monday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 46-year-old Donta Law is wanted on felony charges of vandalism and kidnapping.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista.

Prior to the child's disappearance, the mother reportedly had a confrontation with Law in the 600 block of Airport Road in Oceanside.

Deputies say Law was not supposed to contact the mother because of a restraining order against him. Law then allegedly smashed the woman's car windows and fled the scene.

When the mother returned home, she realized her son was missing and the babysitter was not aware the boy had been taken. There were also no signs of a break-in.

Authorities immediately began to search areas where Law is known to frequent and his parents offered to help find the child.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Law dropped off the boy with his mother at the Oceanside Transit Station in the 200 block of Tremont Street. The child was safely reunited with his mother, but Law was not found.

Law is described by deputies as being 5'6" tall, having a medium build, short black hair, a mustache, and a goatee.

Anyone with information on Law or his whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. You could be eligible to receive a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.

