Man shot, arrested after trying to steal goat, dune buggy from San Marcos home

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is facing multiple charges, accused of trespassing onto a yard in an attempt to steal a goat and a dune buggy Monday afternoon, which resulted in him being shot.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 36-year-old Alexander Belinsky is charged with robbery, elder abuse, attempted vehicle theft, residential burglary, animal cruelty, and battery.

RELATED: One injured after dispute leads to shooting at San Marcos home

It happened on Monday, December 5 just before 3:30 p.m. at a home located near Coronado Hills Drive.

Deputies say a 79-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife heard their goats and dogs making noises and went outside. They told authorities they saw Belinsky trying to steal one of their goats, and they tried to stop him from taking the animal, but he pushed them to the ground.

The elderly man then went inside their home to grab a rifle in order to protect his wife, and Belinsky threw the goat into the front passenger seat of a dune buggy on the property. Belinsky tried to start the dune buggy but was confronted by the husband.

SDSO says Belinsky got out of the dune buggy, charged at the husband, and grabbed his rifle. During the struggle, the rifle went off, hitting Belinsky.

He was placed under arrest once deputies arrived at the scene. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injury. The husband only suffered cuts on his hands and the wife did not have any injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.