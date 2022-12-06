One injured after dispute leads to shooting at San Marcos home

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at a home in San Marcos where a person was injured by gunfire following a dispute Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 3:22 p.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of Seeforever Drive.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

SDSO says the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and the gunman, and it resulted in the victim being shot. A person has been detained for questioning and no arrests have been made at this time.