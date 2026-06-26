Man sentenced to 3 years for Escondido hit-and-run death of 11-year-old boy

VISTA (CNS) - A man who federal officials said was deported from the United States four times before fatally striking an 11-year-old boy with his vehicle in Escondido, then fleeing the scene, was sentenced today to three years in state prison.

Hector Amador Balderas, 45, whose case sparked a public debate among

federal and state officials due to his immigration status, pleaded guilty

earlier this year to a felony count of hit-and-run causing death for striking

Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz with his vehicle on Nov. 26, 2025, then driving

away from the scene.

Witnesses said Aiden went into the street to retrieve a soccer ball when he was hit at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Hickory Street. He was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where he died Thanksgiving morning, police said.

Prosecutors said Amador Balderas turned himself in a few days later. At the time of his arrest, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made claims that California had refused to honor what's known as an immigration detainer filed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in which local law enforcement agencies are asked to notify the federal agency when someone they believe is deportable will be released from custody.

After the Sheriff's Office rejected ICE's request for an immigration detainer, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that she was calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to ``do the right thing and honor ICE's arrest detainer.''

Newsom, in turn, called the DHS allegations ``a complete lie'' and said California honors federal criminal warrants. His office said further, "Nothing prohibits the federal government from doing its job in this case.''

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