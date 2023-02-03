Watch Now
Man sentenced 11 years for fatally injuring sister during fight in Escondido

Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 03, 2023
VISTA (CNS) - A man who inflicted fatal injuries on his older sister during a family fight in Escondido was sentenced Friday to 11 years in state prison.

Jose Enrique Bautista, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 27-year-old Laura Bautista, who was a mother of three.

Police responded on Jan. 18, 2019 -- the defendant's 25th birthday -- for a report of a medical emergency in the 100 block of East 15th Avenue.

Laura Bautista was found there unresponsive shortly before 1 a.m., according to police. She died at a hospital less than a week later.

Police said the fight stemmed from a family argument. Shortly after police responded, Bautista was arrested in connection with his sister's ultimately fatal injuries.

