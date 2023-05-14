Watch Now
Man dies after crashing into utility pole in Vista

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 14:53:26-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man died after he crashed into a utility pole in Vista on Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SDCSD said it happened on North Melrose Drive at 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of Tatum Street. The man was driving a black Mercedes sedan was driving southbound on Melrose when he veered off the west side of the roadway and, for unknown reasons, crashed into the utility pole.

The sheriff's department said the victim was dead at the scene. It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The department's Vista Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

