Man arrested on drug, sex solicitation of minor after San Marcos hotel investigation

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A suspect has been arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of narcotics sales and transportation, soliciting/ arranging sex from a minor, and committing a felony while on bail after an apprehension operation at a hotel in San Marcos, according to the San Marcos Sheriff's Station.

During an investigation, deputies and detectives from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station, along with Sheriff's Detectives from the San Diego Human Trafficking task forces, learned that a suspect in an ongoing narcotics sales investigation, Carlo Quinonez, allegedly agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual services.

When detectives arrived, Quinonez was found in possession of various controlled substances and "paraphernalia demonstrating his intention to have a sexual encounter," according to a news release by the San Marcos Sheriff's Station.

Quinonze was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility and currently remains in custody without bail.