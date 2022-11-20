Man arrested on arson charges for fires behind Fallbrook grocery store

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested Saturday on arson charges connected to two fires nearby a grocery store in Fallbrook.

According to deputies, the fires were set behind a grocery store in the 1100 block of South Mission Road on Thursday.

The first fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m., and grocery store employees managed to put it out using extinguishers before it could spread elsewhere.

A second fire was reported hours later, at 4 p.m., in a dumpster just a few feet away from where the first one had started, the press release says.

San Diego County deputies, detectives with the sheriff's bomb and arson unit and the North County Fire Protection District's deputy fire marshal all responded to the scene.

The press release says deputies arrested 23-year-old Alexis Lopez on Saturday after surveillance video from the grocery store appeared to show him in the area.

Lopez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on two counts of arson to property.

If you have any information for the sheriff's department regarding this case, call them at 858-565-5200.