Man arrested in connection with homicide of 83-year-old woman in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department says it has arrested a man in connection with the homicide of an 83-year-old woman that happened Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Talon Ridge Way at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, after receiving a report about the unresponsive elderly woman. The press release says responding officers determined the woman was dead.

"Based on the evidence located in the residence, officers determined she was the victim of a homicide. The decedent’s identity is being withheld at this time at the request of the family," the release states.

OPD sent its Crimes of Violence Unit to the scene to take over the investigation. Through their police work, detectives from that unit determined a 25-year-old neighbor was the suspect responsible for the homicide, the release states.

The man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder and was later booked into the Vista County Jail. OPD says this was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to pubic safety.

OPD did not identify the suspect in its press release.

If you have any information about this homicide for police, reach out to OPD via the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.

