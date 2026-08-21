Man arrested after allegedly placing fake 'explosive device' near building in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly placing a fake explosive device near the entrance of a building, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

42-year-old Leobardo AlejandriGomez from San Marcos was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say they received reports of three suspicious items on the floor near the entrance of a building at around 11 a.m. near the 5900 block of El Camino Real.

Officers arrived and evacuated the area while the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Bomb Arson Unit responded to evaluate the items.

The Bomb/Arson unit determined the items were not explosive devices but rather PVC pipes made to resemble an explosive device.

AlejandriGomez was booked on one charge of placing or possessing a false or facsimile bomb with the intent to cause fear for another person’s safety and a second charge of knowingly threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction with the specific intent to threaten.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 442-339-2197.