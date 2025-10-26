Lowriders cruise into Vista school to promote literacy among students

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A unique cultural celebration rolled into Rancho Buena Vista School in Vista on Saturday, where lowriders and literature came together for an unexpected lesson in heritage and reading.

The second annual "Lowriders for Literacy" event showcased iconic vehicles alongside books, creating connection between Mexican American culture and education.

"Having these lowriders, it's our roots, our culture, our heritage," said Mario Barajas, owner of one of the featured lowriders.

Lowriders are historically owned by Latinos from Southern California, Texas and the Southwest. These special cars are known for their extended bodies that glide just above the road.

Barajas' vehicle features Krager SS wheels, size 14 original lowrider wheels from the late 1960s and early 1970s. He maintains an authentic style with details like a chain steering wheel.

"You never stop when you're having a lowrider. The maintenance never stops," Barajas said.

The event displayed books for students alongside the cars, creating an educational experience for onlookers.

"There were actual books on lowriders and I would read about different locations, different parts of California, from California all the way to Japan where lowriders have been a huge factor," Barajas said.

Ruby Solano, a student at the school who performed with the mariachi band, said she used to spend time in the library reading lowrider books.

She emphasized the importance of these cultural experiences in helping students understand their identities.

"We learn about who we are, where we come from and why certain things make us who we are," Solano said.

Barajas hopes his participation can inspire students to make deeper connections through reading and his example.

"I can do to motivate them and inspire them to go into a direction of positivity. I'm all about it," Barajas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

