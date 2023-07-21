Little girl accidentally shot, killed by sibling in Fallbrook identified

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner has released the name of a toddler who was mortally wounded by gunfire after being accidentally shot by her sibling in Fallbrook Monday morning.

Jessa Osmera, 1, was fatally shot in the head by her 3-year-old sibling at a home in the 1100 block of S. Stagecoach Lane around 7:30 a.m., according to the medical examiner.

San Diego County deputies say the 3-year-old got ahold of an unsecured handgun and Osmera was found with a head injury when authorities arrived at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office says after conducting an autopsy, the preliminary determination of the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner is homicide.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time. The name of the 3-year-old is not being released to the public.

SDSO says it is still working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.