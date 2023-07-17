Authorities investigate deadly Fallbrook shooting

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Fallbrook Monday morning.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, authorities were called to the 1100 block of South State Coach Lane just after 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the victim, who was later pronounced dead at Palomar Hospital, was in CPR status.

“Prayers and hearts go out to the family and friends involved,” a spokesperson for the fire protection district said. “Tragic type of call whenever there is a fatal shooting involved in our area.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.