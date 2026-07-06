Investigation underway after Encinitas woman found unresponsive in home

ENCINITAS (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after fire crews and paramedics found an 85-year-old woman unresponsive in her home in Encinitas Saturday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where medical staff discovered "suspicious" injuries.

On Sunday, the woman's condition declined.

The San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Unit is now taking responsibility for the investigation.

There is no known threat to the community, authorities said Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 868-3200. If you want to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580‑8477.

