Heavy police presence in Escondido following officer-involved shooting

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An officer-involved shooting triggered a heavy law enforcement response in the Escondido area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Escondido Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report about an officer-involved shooting at 12:16 p.m. in the area of 13th Avenue and South Centre City Parkway.

Tyler Batson, a public information officer for EFD, says one person was taken to the hospital in connection to this incident, and no officers were injured in this shooting.

ABC 10News has reached out to the Escondido Police Department for more information. Our newsroom is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.