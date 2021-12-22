Grocery store footage offers last glimpse of Fallbrook woman missing since November

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers have released surveillance footage of a Fallbrook woman who has been missing since early November.

The surveillance video shows 84-year-old Elena Roy in a Fallbrook grocery store on Tuesday, November 2, which is the day before she went missing. Authorities believe Roy was wearing the same clothes as in the video.





Crime Stoppers: Have You Seen Elena Roy? from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.

Roy's husband, Chris Cataldo, told officers his wife left their home in the 900 block of Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook around 1:00 p.m. and did not return.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Roy suffers from dementia and has been known to walk away from her home before.

Roy is described by authorities as being 5'4" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has graying blonde hair, has brown eyes, and wears brown and tan framed glasses.

She was also last seen wearing a tan beanie, a multicolored gray and white short-sleeved shirt, black pants, and blue and brown shoes.

Roy's family says she has gone by the names of Elena Charlotta Lorea and Elena Charlotte Roy.

Her family is offering a $9,000 reward in addition to SDSO's $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Roy's whereabouts.

If anyone has information about where Roy is, please call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6286 or the anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.