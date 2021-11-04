Watch
San Diego deputies seek public's help in finding elderly Fallbrook woman

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Elena Roy, 83, was last seen near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 14:04:44-04

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Deputies are asking the public to help them find an elderly woman who went missing in North County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 83-year-old Elena Roy was last seen near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook around 1:00 p.m. She was wearing a tri-tone — white, light blue, and dark blue top with dark pants.

Roy is described by authorities as being 5'4" tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses.

Deputies say Roy has not been formally diagnosed but she does have early-onset dementia.

If anyone knows where Roy is or has seen her, please contact the Sheriff's Department at 760-451-3100 or call 911.

