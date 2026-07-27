Firefighters temporarily relocate as Fire Station 15 undergoes bathroom renovations

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Firefighters at Fire Station 15 in unincorporated Escondido are being temporarily relocated while the station undergoes restroom renovations, and nearby fire stations are already stepping up to make sure response times won't be affected.

Fire Station 15 was built in 1966 and has served the community for more than 60 years, according to the fire department.

Fire Captain Mike Cornette said the repairs are necessary to keep firefighters safe.

"We are temporarily relocating our personnel out of the station for renovations of the restroom facilities. Currently, there is one restroom that is in need of critical infrastructure repair, with the plumbing; some of the facilities there need to be upgraded," Cornette said.

One shower at the station is already out of service, highlighting why repairs can't wait.

"Being able to come back to the fire station to get those carcinogens off the body as soon as possible, change into a clean set of clothes is going to keep our firefighters cancer-free. We also respond to different hazmats and medical aids, and there's chemicals and bodily fluids that they're exposed to, as well, so being able to access a shower right when we get back is crucial," Cornette said.

Station 15 has a total of 6 firefighters, all of whom will be temporarily relocated during the renovation. Nearby stations will cover any emergency calls in the area in the meantime.

"The closest fire station to this area is going to be Station 11, which is the Deer Springs Fire Station down the road here, and then the next closest would be North County Fire Protection District Station 4 in Pala Mesa. So both of those engines will be able to respond in here utilizing that closest resource," Cornette said.

The renovation is expected to take two to three months. Fire officials say response times in the area are not expected to be significantly affected.

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