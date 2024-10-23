Family settles fatal Encinitas bluff collapse case for $32M

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The families of three women who died after a 2019 bluff collapse in Encinitas have reached a $32-million settlement.

The settlement is with the State of California, City of Encinitas and "condominium owners and managers." The city will also make several safety changes as part of the settlement. That includes adding more signs warning about the dangers of unstable bluffs and more lifeguard training on bluff safety.

Annie Clave, her mother Julie Davis, and Clave's aunt, Elizabeth Charles, all died after part of a bluff came crashing down on them near the Grandview staircase.

The family says it hopes no other family has to suffer as they did.

