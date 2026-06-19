Escondido's renovated public library set to open this summer after $10M upgrade

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido's renovated public library is nearly complete, and the city plans to move more than 130,000 books, magazines, and other materials to the upgraded space in the coming weeks.

Construction on the library, located at Kalmia Street and 3rd Avenue, began in June of last year, funded by a $10 million grant from the California State Library's Building Forward Program. The project addressed infrastructure issues including roof leaks, failing HVAC systems, outdated lighting and non-compliant restrooms.

Robert Rhoades, assistant director of community services for the city of Escondido, gave a tour of the nearly finished space.

"Basically, the grand lobby area is what we're looking at. What we've done is we've repositioned our customer service desk. It used to actually be off to the side, and we've now placed it front and center," Rhoades said.

The building was originally constructed in 1981. Rhoades said a new plaque will mark the facility's reopening.

"The building was constructed in 1981. There will be a secondary plaque which is currently under design and development and will be immediately under that, signifying the re-grand opening of the facility," Rhoades said.

The city says the library will move from its temporary location at the Mershops North County Mall to the Kalmia Street building in July. The new space will also include a cafe.

"Imagine it as a Barnes and Noble-style kind of cafe and bookstore, right? And so this is where you'll be able to go grab a coffee, grab a drink, have a seat at the table, read your book, and be able to enjoy the space," Rhoades said.

The library will host public tours and a ribbon-cutting on Aug. 1. It will officially open to the public on Aug. 3.

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