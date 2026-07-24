Escondido's Grand Avenue public art project faces delays in selecting an artist

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido is working to become a major arts destination in San Diego County, but a major public art project planned for Grand Avenue is still searching for the right artist — months after a decision was expected.

The project calls for five sculptures along Grand Avenue, including one specifically at the roundabout at Broadway and Grand. More than $500,000 was approved by the City Council to fund the installation.

But instead of starting the work, the city is still looking for artists.

Carol Rogers, the CFO of the Downtown Business Association, said the selection process has taken longer than anticipated.

"This is the biggest project that our public art commission has undertaken in many years. It's 20 years, could be 30 years since we did a project that was even approached the size of this one," Rogers said.

Rogers said the complexity of the project has required extra time and care at every stage.

"So there's a lot to be learned with regard to the process, proper documentation, allowing the artists enough time to really evaluate what we're asking them to give us, allowing the commissioners enough time to evaluate that — time for public input," Rogers said.

Not everyone is frustrated by the timeline. Louisa Magoon, the owner of the Grand Tea Room on Grand Avenue, said the delay is understandable given the scale of the project.

"They only finished the construction downtown last year, so to have it in another year and a half, or whatever it takes, that big huge sculpture, it's no, I don't think it's a big deal," Magoon said.

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