Escondido school board approves $2K monthly stipend amid backlash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A controversial stipend for board members with the Escondido Union School District sparked backlash from teachers, staff, and community members during a packed meeting Thursday night.

After hours of public comment, the board voted 4–1 to approve a new monthly stipend of $2,000 for its members — a move critics say amounts to a 400% raise.

Several people filled the board chambers to speak out against the increase, arguing it comes at a time when school employees say they are already stretched thin and facing cuts.

“All those in favor, aye. All those opposed, nay. Passes 4 to 1,” the board announced during the vote.

The decision was met with frustration from the crowd, including those who had spoken out against the proposal earlier in the evening.

Community members and district employees voiced frustration, questioning why board members would approve such a large increase while staff say their own pay raises have been minimal.

“Just sitting in a board meeting isn’t enough to justify a 400% raise. Shame on you,” one speaker said during public comment.

District staff also pointed out that many employees recently received less than a 1% raise.

Noemi Navarrete, a library school technician and president of CSEA Chapter 150, called the stipend unfair.

“It’s frivolous,” Navarrete said. “The people who are directly impacting students are not the ones being compensated. We were just given a 0.75% raise.”

Navarrete added that if board members truly wanted equity, they should accept the same raise given to staff.

“If they think they’re just like us and want to be equitable, fine — take the 0.75%, not a 400% raise,” she said.

Many staff members attended the meeting wearing all black, a silent protest against the proposal.

Natasha Covell, a student information system analyst with the district, said the decision left many employees feeling undervalued.

“They’re the ones making the call, and they didn’t make that call when it came to us,” Covell said. “It does not feel good. It does not feel like we’re as appreciated.”

The new stipend stems from California Assembly Bill 1390, recently signed into law. The legislation increases the maximum monthly compensation that school district and county board of education members can receive, based on student attendance. Supporters say the change is meant to help recruit and retain qualified board members.

Even some critics acknowledged that board members may deserve a raise — just not one of this size.

“I don’t disagree that they should get a raise, and apparently they haven’t had one in some time,” Covell said. “But I do hope that they say 400% is too much.”

During the meeting, board members defended the decision, saying the higher compensation could encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to run for board seats.

“If we can expand that opportunity to more people to engage with our community in this capacity and bring those new ideas and those diverse ideas into this process, I think that’s a good thing,” one board member said. “You may disagree with us or disagree with my support of it or the state legislature’s support of it, but I hope you respect the opinions of my board and myself.”