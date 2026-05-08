Escondido Public Library remains in mall as renovation runs behind schedule

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — The Escondido Public Library is still operating out of a temporary space inside a mall — and residents are noticing, as a renovation project at its main location runs past its original deadline.

The library relocated to MerShops North County Mall in May 2025 while its South Kalmia Street home undergoes major infrastructure improvements funded by a $10 million grant. The project addresses roof leaks, HVAC failures, and outdated interiors.

The library was originally scheduled to reopen in March, but additions to the parking lot — including solar panels — delayed the project.

Tim Jeffries, who is planning to build a house in Escondido, has been using the temporary library location to research construction costs.

"Lists for materials and bids and costs and things because costs are just crazy now," Jeffries said.

He said the unconventional setting has its advantages.

"I don't really do the mall much, but, uh, I can see why it would pick up some more foot traffic and maybe invite people in that wouldn't normally get the exposure of a library," Jeffries said.

According to Library Director Rino Landa, the mall location is set to close in July. The library will then temporarily use the Pioneer Room near the upgraded building before moving back into the renovated space in August.

"We've been closed for a year, so we want everybody to have a positive and happy experience when they visit the new library because it is their library," Landa said.

Landa said the full month of preparation before the August reopening is necessary to ensure the facility is ready for the community.

"We do anticipate needing the full month to make sure everything is ready to go and ready to serve the community the best we can when we open in August," Landa said.

Jeffries said he is hoping the restored library will have plenty of space for reading when it reopens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

