Escondido Public Library opens as a cool zone for residents escaping the North County heat

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Inside the newly renovated Escondido Public Library, people are sitting, reading and enjoying one of North County's newest cool zones as high temperatures grip inland communities.

Library Director Rino Landa says the newly renovated building gives people ample space to escape the heat.

"A lot of people come here both to stay cool and also to use the library as a library, but [it] encourages them to stay at the library, use our resources, use our new cafe, just have fun here," Landa said.

Landa says the renovation was designed to give people a welcoming public space.

"Taking advantage of the nice AC here and really just giving more people space to linger and that works really well with the library acting as a cool zone," Landa said.

For resident Christine Russell, staying cool at the library is an affordable option.

"It's good to have a cool place for people to go because I know that a lot of people can't afford the air conditioning and it can be really expensive," Russell said.

Russell says the library was an easy choice when looking for relief from the heat.

"I did the other day. I said to my husband, I was like, hey, where's the cool zone? Let's go. And so movies, I don't know, the mall, library, it's a great place to be," Russell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

