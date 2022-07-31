Watch Now
Escondido Police: At-risk 13-year-old boy found safe

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 20:40:57-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - An at-risk 13-year-old boy who went missing from Borden Road in Escondido Saturday afternoon has been found safe.

The Escondido Police Department tweeted at 4:30 p.m. Saturday that the missing boy named Shane went missing from the 1300 block of Borden Road. He was wearing a gray tank top and dark gray shorts with neon green stitching.

EPD says Shane was later found without incident and reunited with his family.

