Escondido Police: At-risk 13-year-old boy found safe

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - An at-risk 13-year-old boy who went missing from Borden Road in Escondido Saturday afternoon has been found safe.
The Escondido Police Department tweeted at 4:30 p.m. Saturday that the missing boy named Shane went missing from the 1300 block of Borden Road. He was wearing a gray tank top and dark gray shorts with neon green stitching.
EPD says Shane was later found without incident and reunited with his family.
***Located*** ***Located***— Escondido Police (@EscondidoPolice) July 31, 2022
The juvenile has been located without incident and reunited with family.
We appreciate the communities concern and help.
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/FYF0jcOLiV