Escondido increases fireworks fines to $1,000, adds drone enforcement ahead of July 4th

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — All fireworks are illegal in Escondido. The city passed an ordinance in June raising fines and expanding enforcement tools.

Escondido residents who set off fireworks this Fourth of July will face steeper penalties than before. The city passed a fireworks ordinance last month that increases fines for illegal fireworks from $100 to $1,000 per incident. The ordinance also allows police and fire departments to use drones for enforcement.

City Councilor Christian Garcia said there are several city-wide events happening that people can enjoy without setting off their own fireworks. Garcia said the ordinance's purpose is to make sure residents are safe.

"This isn't just about pets or people with PTSD. It's a fire hazard. We want people to make sure that their homes are going to be safe," Garcia said.

For some residents, the issue is personal. Nikolaus Williamson is an Army veteran who lives with PTSD. He said he has been to the emergency room at least 6 times in the last three years due to anxiety caused by fireworks.

"It's happened at least 6 times that I can count," Williamson said.

Williamson said he typically plans at least two weeks in advance before every holiday to prepare for the noise. He said it is the random illegal fireworks that have been particularly harmful.

"It's exceptionally the problem because I find that my PTSD isn't largely triggered if I am able to anticipate if I can watch the fireworks, fireworks shows, that doesn't do it," Williamson said.

Williamson said unpredictable fireworks affect more than just his nerves.

"If I can't anticipate them happening, it's a violation of my peace. It's a violation of my health. It, it makes me feel like I can't trust my own neighbors," Williamson said.

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