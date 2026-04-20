Escondido home sets standard for new 'Zone Zero' fire rules

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — A home in Escondido is setting the standard for new fire safety rules by becoming "Zone Zero" compliant.

"It doesn't look any different than any other home," Bob Ilko said.

Ilko, president of the Scripps Ranch Civic Association, said the home meets the requirements of California Assembly Bill 3074. The law requires an ember-resistant defensible space, known as Zone Zero, for homes in high fire hazard areas.

Achieving Zone Zero compliance means removing bushes, furniture, doormats and decorations from around the home, Ilko said. He is bringing this fire safety message to Escondido neighbors.

Homeowners are taking notice of the new standards.

"This is just a matter of getting ahead of the curve," Ilko said.

We reached out to the Escondido Fire Department about Zone Zero compliant homes.

"Maintaining a clean Zone Zero is an important step in improving the resilience of your home or business during extreme fire behavior," the Escondido Fire Department said.

The cost to become Zone Zero compliant varies. Ilko said the combination of landscaping, tree stump removal and rock replacement cost him about $7,700.

The Zone Zero legislation passed in 2020, but right now, enforcement and implementation of inspections are still being worked out, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

For homeowners concerned about the cost of compliance, the Escondido Fire Department provides resources on its website to help.

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