Escondido commuters turn to Sprinter train as San Diego gas prices hit $6.20 per gallon

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — With gas prices climbing above $6 a gallon, Escondido commuters are turning to public transportation to save money — but a fare increase is on the way.

At the Escondido Transit Center, dozens of people wait each day to board North County Transit's Sprinter. For many, the train is more than a convenience.

Austin Ortiz, who rides the Sprinter to Oceanside, said the train has transformed his finances over the past few years.

"Probably saved over $50,000 over these last few years and months just by doing it and can use that money towards other things like education, paying off my college debt, you know, it's definitely helped to be able to get that squared away," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the savings go beyond his wallet.

"I would not be able to get around or do a lot of the things I do simply because getting around and saving so much more money," Ortiz said.

According to North County Transit District's annual budget, its Coaster line saw a 15% increase in ridership in April compared to the same time last year. The district expects ridership on the Sprinter line to increase as well.

Public transit growth extends beyond North County. According to an MTS study, ridership in San Diego is also growing. The agency reported more than 4 million trolley trips in July.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in San Diego is $6.20 per gallon.

One rider said the savings are hard to ignore.

"It is definitely a plus if there's any way to get out of it," the rider said.

However, some Sprinter riders are concerned about an upcoming fare increase. Starting Oct. 1, the one-way adult fare on the Sprinter will rise from $2.50 to $3.00, according to the North County Transit District.

Coco Aldasok said riders may not have a choice but to accept the change.

"People probably want the prices to be lower, but you're gonna have to do what you have to do. So if the prices go up, people are gonna still have to take the transportation," Aldasok said.

For Ortiz, the savings have made a meaningful difference in his daily life — and he hopes that continues.

"Whether it be my hobbies or my family or anything. It saves from having to work so hard, to be able to afford gas," Ortiz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

