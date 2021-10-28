Encinitas reverses decision to cancel annual holiday parade

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- City leaders in Encinitas on Wednesday decided to reverse course on its decision to cancel the annual holiday parade.

Last week, the city manager canceled the event over concerns that the state of California’s guidelines for outdoor mega events would be too difficult to follow.

The state recommends outdoor events with more than 10,000 people require proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test.

At an Encinitas City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, councilmembers said they are now confident — based on background work — that the parade can be held safely.

The parade along Coast Highway 101 is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz said the city will be asking all staff and the public to wear face masks at the parade given the concerns with entry points.

Four city councilmembers voted in favor of holding the parade, citing the recent approval for young children to be able to get vaccinated.

Mayor Catherine Blakespear said that despite concerns, the number of parade participants and attendees could be lower due to about 50 percent fewer entries for the parade this year.

Some people opposing the cancellation of the parade hoped the council would come to this decision seeing as other outdoor events were scheduled to happen.

“The city is still allowing the Encinitas Street Fair to continue. And historically, the Street Fair brings 70,000 people,” Julie Thunder said. “The Street Fair is going to be held in exactly the same place as the parade. So, whatever the entry point problems are will exist for the Street Fair also.”

Councilmember Kellie Hinze cast the only vote against the parade, and she stated that she was still being cautious and had concerns about the number of people and the inability to check for vaccination status and negative tests.